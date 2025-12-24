Zelenskyy revealed the content of the peace plan for the first time

Confirmation of Ukraine's sovereignty.

An unconditional non-aggression pact between Russia and Ukraine is envisaged. A monitoring mechanism will be created on the contact line .

Ukraine will receive strong security guarantees .

The size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is at the level of 800 thousand in peacetime .

The US, NATO and Europe will provide Ukraine with security guarantees based on Article 5. If the Russian Federation invades Ukraine, there will be a military response and sanctions will be reinstated . If Ukraine invades Russia or opens fire on Russian territory without provocation, the security guarantees will be annulled. If Russia opens fire on Ukraine, the security guarantees will come into force. There was also an addition on compensation for the US for the guarantees, now it has been deleted. Bilateral security guarantees are not excluded under this agreement. In particular, the countries of the coalition of the willing can join the security guarantees.

Russia will enshrine its policy of non-aggression towards Europe and Ukraine in all necessary laws.

Ukraine will become a member of the EU at a specific time and will receive short-term privileged access to the European market. EU membership for Ukraine is part of the security guarantees, we want to fix the date of accession .

It envisages a strong global development package for Ukraine, which will be defined in a separate investment agreement, including, in particular: a development fund for investment, development of gas infrastructure, reconstruction of territories, extraction of minerals and natural resources.

Several funds will be created to address recovery issues . The goal is to raise $800 billion .

After concluding this agreement, Ukraine will accelerate the process of concluding a free trade agreement with the United States . America's position is that they are talking about a free trade agreement with Ukraine and a free trade agreement with Russia.

Nuclear-free status of Ukraine.

ZNPP. No compromise was found on this issue . The US proposes joint management between Ukraine, the US and the "Russians" — the three parties receive dividends. The US proposes "33% by 33% by 33%. And the Americans are the main manager. Ukraine's compromise proposal: ZNPP is operated jointly by the US and Ukraine — 50 by 50. But 50% of the electricity produced is given to Ukraine, and the US independently determines its distribution of the remaining 50%. At the same time, ZNPP, Energodar and Kakhovka HPP should be demilitarized.

Ukraine and the Russian Federation commit to implementing educational programs in schools and throughout society that promote understanding and tolerance of different cultures, eliminate racism and prejudice. Ukraine will implement EU rules on religious tolerance and the protection of minority languages.

Territories. The most difficult point. It was proposed as follows — In Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, Kherson regions, the line of deployment of troops on the date of this agreement is a de facto recognized line of contact. The Russian Federation must withdraw its troops from Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions for this agreement to enter into force.

undefined Ukraine's position. As Zelensky explained, the Russian Federation wants Ukraine to withdraw from the Donetsk region, the US is offering a compromise — a free economic zone. If there is no agreement on "standing where we stand", then the free economic zone can be adopted only through a referendum. At the same time, Zelensky noted that the US wants a referendum, but, according to him, the entire document should be put to the vote, not a separate issue . A referendum needs at least 60 days. And we need a real ceasefire for 60 days.

After agreeing on future territorial arrangements, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine undertake not to change these arrangements by force.

Russia will not prevent Ukraine from using the Dnieper River and the Black Sea for commercial purposes. A separate maritime agreement and an access agreement will be concluded, covering freedom of navigation and traffic. As part of this agreement , the Kinburn Spit will be demilitarized.

A humanitarian committee will be created to resolve outstanding issues: exchange of prisoners of war for all, return of civilian hostages, including children and political prisoners, resolution of the problems and suffering of the victims of the conflict.

Ukraine should hold elections as soon as possible after signing the agreement.

This agreement will be legally binding. Its implementation will be monitored and guaranteed by the Peace Council, chaired by Trump. Sanctions will be provided for violations.