Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,220 Russian occupiers
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the area of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian army.

  • Updates on the 1,406th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine highlight the continuous military engagements in the region.
  • Recent air strikes, guided bomb drops, and drone attacks depict the intensity of the conflict as missile troops and artillery strike enemy positions.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 30, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,206,910 (+1,220) people

  • tanks — 11,477 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,841 (+4) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,589 (+19) units.

  • MLRS — 1,582 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 96,932 (+400) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,010 (+119) units.

  • special equipment — 4,031 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 47 air strikes, dropping 129 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,651 attacks, including 62 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,287 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Over the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces have struck the area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

