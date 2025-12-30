Zelenskyy named the main problem of the new peace plan
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, as of today, the issue of territories remains controversial in the updated peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. The fact is that the Kremlin is still seeking the total withdrawal of the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the Donetsk region, and Kyiv does not agree to this demand.

Points of attention

  • Despite reaching a 90% agreement on the 20-point peace plan, disagreements over territories remain unresolved, with ongoing negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
  • The international community is urged to consider the human cost of the conflict, with Zelenskyy stressing the significance of addressing the territorial issue for peace to prevail.

Peace plan 90% agreed upon

The President of Ukraine does not hide that the issue of territories is the most difficult in the peace process.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that this still remains the only point where the positions of Kyiv and Moscow significantly diverge.

We can't just leave our territories. It's outside our law. It's not just about the law — people live there, our army is there.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State once again reminded the international community that about 300,000 people live in the indicated territories, many of whom have suffered from hostilities.

According to Zelensky, the 20-point peace plan is approximately 90% agreed upon.

As of today, only two points remain unresolved — negotiations are ongoing.

When I said 90%, it's true. There is only one main issue where we have different views — these are territories. And these disagreements are not with the Americans, but with the Russians," Zelensky stressed.

