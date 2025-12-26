Russia's big business faces its biggest crisis since the 1990s
What is happening to Russian business?
Source:  online.ua

The results of a survey conducted by the Institute of National Economic Forecasting (INF) of the Russian Academy of Sciences indicate that Russian industry is on the verge of the most severe crisis in the last 28 years.

Points of attention

  • The situation with sales of domestic Russian products has deteriorated catastrophically.
  • The overall industrial optimism index also fell to its lowest level since 2009.

What is happening to Russian business?

Top managers of the largest industrial companies in the Russian Federation took part in the new survey.

They no longer hide the fact that the situation with sales of their products this year has become the worst since 1998, when the aggressor country declared default.

Demand estimates by big business representatives broke through the lows of 2009 and 2015, when in the first case the global financial crisis raged, and in the second case the first sanctions were imposed against Russia for the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea.

We also cannot ignore the fact that production plans of factories and plants in various parts of the aggressor country have dropped to their lowest level in the last 16 years this year.

Moreover, it is indicated that the overall industrial optimism index also fell to its lowest level since 2009.

After two years of the budget pouring tens of trillions of rubles into megaprojects and defense enterprises, Russia's GDP growth rate has slowed to almost zero, and industry has slipped into recession.

