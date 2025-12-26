The results of a survey conducted by the Institute of National Economic Forecasting (INF) of the Russian Academy of Sciences indicate that Russian industry is on the verge of the most severe crisis in the last 28 years.
Points of attention
- The situation with sales of domestic Russian products has deteriorated catastrophically.
- The overall industrial optimism index also fell to its lowest level since 2009.
What is happening to Russian business?
Top managers of the largest industrial companies in the Russian Federation took part in the new survey.
They no longer hide the fact that the situation with sales of their products this year has become the worst since 1998, when the aggressor country declared default.
We also cannot ignore the fact that production plans of factories and plants in various parts of the aggressor country have dropped to their lowest level in the last 16 years this year.
Moreover, it is indicated that the overall industrial optimism index also fell to its lowest level since 2009.
More on the topic
