Russia attacked Odessa all night long - what were the consequences?

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba draws attention to the fact that Russia is doing everything possible to destroy the logistics of Ukraine's sea ports, as well as undermine the economy and food security.

Russia is terrorizing Odessa again — what is known

The ports of the Odessa region were subjected to continuous enemy attacks all night. As a result of drone strikes, elevators, warehouses of civilian enterprises, a barge, and ships under the flags of Slovakia and the Republic of Palau were damaged. Rescuers are extinguishing fires at the sites of the strikes. Port workers continue to inspect the damage. Oleksiy Kuleba Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine

According to Kuleba, power outages are being partially recorded — repair crews are involved in the restoration process.

In addition, a terminal in the Mykolaiv region came under attack from Russia.

This time the enemy damaged a Liberian-flagged vessel.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Restoration work is ongoing. As a result of the drone attack, there was damage to the Lviv Railway at Kovel station. A locomotive and a freight car were damaged, and the blast wave broke out the windows of the locomotive depot shop, Kuleba reported. Share

According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia employees are currently doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences.