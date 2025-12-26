Russia attacked Odessa all night long - what were the consequences?

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba draws attention to the fact that Russia is doing everything possible to destroy the logistics of Ukraine's sea ports, as well as undermine the economy and food security.
Points of attention
- The enemy attacked the terminal in the Mykolaiv region.
- Damaged vessel under the Liberian flag.
Russia is terrorizing Odessa again — what is known
According to Kuleba, power outages are being partially recorded — repair crews are involved in the restoration process.
In addition, a terminal in the Mykolaiv region came under attack from Russia.
This time the enemy damaged a Liberian-flagged vessel.
According to him, Ukrzaliznytsia employees are currently doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences.
