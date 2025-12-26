Ukraine hit 3 Russian army command posts at once
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine hit 3 Russian army command posts at once

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, one other important enemy facility, and two artillery pieces of the Russian occupiers.

  • The 1402nd day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has begun.
  • During December 25, 121 combat clashes took place at the front.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 26, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 26.12.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,202,070 (+840) people

  • tanks — 11,459 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,804 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,509 (+74) units.

  • MLRS — 1,579 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,264 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 95,334 (+537) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,107 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,454 (+180) units.

  • special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile and 66 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 172 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,614 attacks, including 90 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,804 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

