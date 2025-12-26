Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted to his entourage that he is outraged by the sharp change in position of US President Donald Trump's team regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. As it turned out, official Washington is in no hurry to fulfill what the American leader promised the Kremlin head during the talks in Anchorage.

Putin cannot completely win Trump over to his side

The Russian publication Kommersant learned from its insiders that the head of the Kremlin is not going to make any compromises within the framework of peace negotiations.

For example, Putin continues to cynically demand that the entire territory of the Donetsk region, which his army has been unable to capture for the past 11 years, be handed over to the Russian Federation.

According to anonymous sources, on December 25, the Russian dictator convened a traditional New Year's meeting of the State Council.

It was during this meeting that the Kremlin leader spoke about negotiations with the Trump and Zelensky teams regarding the so-called peace plan.