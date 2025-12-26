'This is weakness.' Putin furious over Trump's change of position on Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

'This is weakness.' Putin furious over Trump's change of position on Ukraine

Putin cannot completely win Trump over to his side
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has admitted to his entourage that he is outraged by the sharp change in position of US President Donald Trump's team regarding the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. As it turned out, official Washington is in no hurry to fulfill what the American leader promised the Kremlin head during the talks in Anchorage.

Points of attention

  • Putin claims that the issue of joint management of the Zaporizhia NPP with the United States (and not with Ukraine) is being discussed.
  • The dictator is also still trying to get Kyiv to give him the entire Donetsk region.

Putin cannot completely win Trump over to his side

The Russian publication Kommersant learned from its insiders that the head of the Kremlin is not going to make any compromises within the framework of peace negotiations.

For example, Putin continues to cynically demand that the entire territory of the Donetsk region, which his army has been unable to capture for the past 11 years, be handed over to the Russian Federation.

According to anonymous sources, on December 25, the Russian dictator convened a traditional New Year's meeting of the State Council.

It was during this meeting that the Kremlin leader spoke about negotiations with the Trump and Zelensky teams regarding the so-called peace plan.

He (Putin — ed.) talked about the agreements in Anchorage, about the plan of the American side and about what positions were then, one might say, agreed on the fly. And that the Americans withdrew from some of their own proposals as a result of negotiations with the Europeans. And that this is weakness, — said one of the insiders.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many more years can Putin fight with Ukraine — analysts' calculation
Putin can fight for a long time
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The collapse of the Russian economy is near — wage arrears have tripled
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He didn't achieve his goals." Rubio publicly humiliated Putin
Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to compromise

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?