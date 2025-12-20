In Russia, wage arrears have tripled, and the number of complaints about salary delays has increased by 60%, indicating the degradation of the Russian economy.

At the end of 2025, the Russian economy is showing signs of systemic tension, reflected in a sharp increase in citizen complaints about labor rights violations.

According to Rostrud, the number of applications at the beginning of December exceeded 70 thousand, which is one and a half times more than last year. The largest increase was recorded in the category of complaints about salary delays — more than 26 thousand cases, which is 60% more than a year ago. At the same time, the number of applications about illegal dismissals increased by 33%.

Wage arrears have become one of the key trends of the year.