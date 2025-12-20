In Russia, wage arrears have tripled, and the number of complaints about salary delays has increased by 60%, indicating the degradation of the Russian economy.
Points of attention
- Wage arrears in Russia have tripled, reaching 2.2 billion rubles by the end of October, signaling severe economic distress.
- Complaints about salary delays have surged by 60%, reflecting the degradation of the Russian economy and increasing tensions.
- The rise in applications for illegal dismissals by 33% underscores the worsening situation in the Russian labor market, highlighting systemic issues.
Salary arrears in Russia have tripled
At the end of 2025, the Russian economy is showing signs of systemic tension, reflected in a sharp increase in citizen complaints about labor rights violations.
According to Rostrud, the number of applications at the beginning of December exceeded 70 thousand, which is one and a half times more than last year. The largest increase was recorded in the category of complaints about salary delays — more than 26 thousand cases, which is 60% more than a year ago. At the same time, the number of applications about illegal dismissals increased by 33%.
Wage arrears have become one of the key trends of the year.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-