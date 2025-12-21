"He didn't achieve his goals." Rubio publicly humiliated Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that official Kyiv and Moscow must make compromises during peace talks to achieve an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to compromise

The US Secretary of State believes that ending the war will require both sides to "give something up."

Marco Rubio also reported that Donald Trump's team is currently trying to find out "what both Ukraine and Russia are willing to do."

I don't know if Putin wants to make a deal or if Putin wants to take over the whole country. He's been talking about that openly... We know what he wanted to achieve in the beginning when the war started. He didn't achieve those goals. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

What is important to understand is that recently, the representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, revealed the first details of the US-Russia negotiations in Miami.

He called them constructive and added that meetings between the parties would continue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Putin's readiness to engage in a dialogue with Macron regarding Ukraine, but on condition that "there is mutual political will."