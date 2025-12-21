US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that official Kyiv and Moscow must make compromises during peace talks to achieve an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Points of attention
- Trump's team knows that Putin will lose the war.
- Despite this, he is seeking concessions not only from Ukraine, but also from Russia.
Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to compromise
The US Secretary of State believes that ending the war will require both sides to "give something up."
Marco Rubio also reported that Donald Trump's team is currently trying to find out "what both Ukraine and Russia are willing to do."
What is important to understand is that recently, the representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, revealed the first details of the US-Russia negotiations in Miami.
He called them constructive and added that meetings between the parties would continue.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Putin's readiness to engage in a dialogue with Macron regarding Ukraine, but on condition that "there is mutual political will."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-