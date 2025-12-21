"It's terrible." NATO Secretary General points to the large-scale failure of the Russian army
"It's terrible." NATO Secretary General points to the large-scale failure of the Russian army

Source:  Bild

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is the main reason why Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues to this day. He also stressed that the Kremlin cannot admit its own defeat.

  • The NATO Secretary General noted that the Russian army had not achieved significant successes in the war.
  • However, even this does not stop the Russian dictator.

NATO Secretary General publicly ridiculed Putin and the Russian army

Media representatives asked Mark Rutte why it was so difficult to end the Russian war, despite the high hopes for peace at the beginning of the year.

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, the main problem lies precisely with Putin.

Rutte drew attention to the fact that it is the Russian dictator who is ready to throw over a million of his people to the slaughter, knowing that he will not achieve any success on the battlefield anyway.

This year he (Putin) has made very little progress — minimal territorial gains, less than 1% of Ukrainian territory compared to the beginning of the year. And by our estimates, up to 1.1 million people have been killed or wounded by the Russians. It is terrible.

Rutte also added that he welcomes the efforts of US leader Donald Trump to end Russia's war of aggression.

"He is the only one who was able to bring Putin to the negotiating table — and the only one who can ultimately force him to make peace. I respect him very much for that," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

