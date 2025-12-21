The kidnapping of Ukrainians in Sumy region — what Russia planned

On December 20, Russian troops crossed the state border of Ukraine near the village of Grabovske in Sumy Oblast on the border with Russia and forcibly removed more than 50 civilians from the region. The Ukrainian Defense Forces explained that this time the enemy was planning it.

What is happening in Sumy region?

As mentioned earlier, on December 20, soldiers from the 36th Russian brigade entered the border village of Grabovskoe. They kidnapped 50 people, mostly civilian men.

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov.

According to the latter, the situation in Sumy region does not look like a breakthrough by Russian invaders, but rather a provocation for a possible political or informational attack.

Tregubov also officially confirmed that fighting continued at night, and that measures to oust the Russians are currently continuing.