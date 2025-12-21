Cyprus has made an important decision to help Ukraine

President of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides has officially confirmed that his country will make support for Ukraine a priority of its presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will start on January 1, 2026.

Cyprus is determined to strengthen support for Ukraine

Nikos Christodoulides drew attention to the fact that Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has most vividly demonstrated the importance of strengthening the European security architecture, the EU's defense preparedness, and its ability to protect its citizens.

The leader of Cyprus also publicly promised that in the coming months, support for Ukraine will remain a priority in the European Union, in particular thanks to his country's clear position.

Of course, it could not be otherwise, given that we, Cyprus, the Republic of Cyprus, have a direct understanding of what invasion means, what occupation means, what violation of fundamental principles and rights means. Nikos Christodoulides President of Cyprus

As Nikos Christodoulides noted, his country's presidency of the European Union will also contribute to the rapid implementation of the "white paper" on the future of European defense and the accompanying "roadmap" to achieve EU defense readiness by 2030.

"We will act with realism and ambition. We are fully convinced that Europe can and must respond to the challenges of our time," the leader of Cyprus stressed. Share