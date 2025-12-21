The AFU confirmed that the Russian army evacuated more than 50 civilians from Sumy region

Dmytro Lykhovii, an officer of the Main Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the media that Russian invaders had indeed crossed the state border of Ukraine near the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region on the border with Russia and taken more than 50 civilians from the region.

Russians continue to kidnap Ukrainians

According to Lykhoviy, amid the enemy offensive, Ukrainian defenders withdrew from several positions in the Grabovskoye area. Stabilization operations have now begun on this section of the front, he specified.

In addition, it is officially confirmed that after the Russians captured the settlement, more than 50 Ukrainian civilians were forcibly deported to the territory of the aggressor country.

"They are mostly older men and women, one of them is 89 years old. Almost all of them had previously refused to evacuate deep into the territory of Ukraine," said an officer of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Share

What is important to understand is that law enforcement is already investigating the forced deportation of civilians, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine consider this a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Against the backdrop of recent events, Ukrainian soldiers once again called on residents of border areas to evacuate.