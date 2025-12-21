Putin unexpectedly agreed to Macron's proposal on Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has officially responded for the first time to French leader Emmanuel Macron's call for Europe to resume dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it would help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The willingness of both Putin and Macron to engage in dialogue offers a glimmer of hope for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • The development underscores the complexities of international relations and the delicate balance between dialogue, diplomacy, and pressure in addressing contentious geopolitical issues.

Putin is allegedly ready for dialogue with Macron

He (Macron — ed.) said he was willing to talk to Putin. He (Putin — ed.) also expressed his willingness to have a dialogue with Macron. Therefore, if there is mutual political will, then this can only be assessed positively.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

As mentioned earlier, on December 19, French leader Emmanuel Macron began arguing that Europe should find a way to engage directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We, Europeans and Ukrainians, are interested in finding the right basis to resume this discussion properly... Otherwise, we will be discussing among ourselves with negotiators who will then go and discuss with the Russians on their own. This is not an ideal option," Macron said.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he considers it extremely important to maintain US participation in "peace negotiations," commenting on his French colleague's proposal to resume dialogue with Putin.

