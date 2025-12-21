Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has officially responded for the first time to French leader Emmanuel Macron's call for Europe to resume dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, saying it would help stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin is allegedly ready for dialogue with Macron

He (Macron — ed.) said he was willing to talk to Putin. He (Putin — ed.) also expressed his willingness to have a dialogue with Macron. Therefore, if there is mutual political will, then this can only be assessed positively. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

As mentioned earlier, on December 19, French leader Emmanuel Macron began arguing that Europe should find a way to engage directly with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We, Europeans and Ukrainians, are interested in finding the right basis to resume this discussion properly... Otherwise, we will be discussing among ourselves with negotiators who will then go and discuss with the Russians on their own. This is not an ideal option," Macron said. Share

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he considers it extremely important to maintain US participation in "peace negotiations," commenting on his French colleague's proposal to resume dialogue with Putin.