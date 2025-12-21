Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 75 targets neutralized
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The PPO reports on the results of its work
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 20-21, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 97 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

  • The defense forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the air attack in various regions of the country, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules.
  • Stay informed about the ongoing situation and support the Ukrainian defenders in their efforts towards victory.

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on December 20.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country.

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

