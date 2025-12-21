Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 75 targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of December 20-21, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 97 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

The PPO reports on the results of its work

A new Russian attack began at 6:00 PM on December 20.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, west, and east of the country. Share

19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.