According to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, his country is not interested in the fall of Ukraine, as it would be a real catastrophe for it. Against this background, the pro-Russian politician again called for the signing of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Orban made an unexpected statement

In his new post, the Hungarian leader said that the fall of Ukraine "would be a disaster for Hungary."

The fall of Ukraine would be a serious problem for Hungary. So not only is the fall of Ukraine not in Hungary's interest, but we need to reach a great deal to prevent that from happening. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

According to an associate of dictator Putin, stability in the neighboring country is of great importance to Hungary, which supplies it with electricity and gas.

Against this background, Viktor Orban began to cynically complain that the war was weakening Ukraine every day.

"Peace is the only thing that can strengthen it. Everyone who truly supports Ukraine must strive for peace, and strive for it now," the pro-Russian politician said. Share

Make no mistake: Ukraine’s collapse would be a disaster for Hungary. Stability next door matters. Hungary supplies 44% of Ukraine’s electricity and 58% of its gas. Meanwhile, the war weakens Ukraine day by day. Peace is the only thing that can strengthen it. Anyone who truly… pic.twitter.com/PxwEe0iXYL — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 20, 2025

What is important to understand is that the Hungarian Prime Minister previously criticized the EU loan for Ukraine, despite the fact that he himself also voted for it.