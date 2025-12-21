Partisans paralyze one of the main railway hubs supplying Russian troops
Partisans paralyze one of the main railway hubs supplying Russian troops

What is known about the new operation “ATESH”
Source:  ATESH

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" report that they were able to successfully paralyze a key railway supply hub for the Russian invaders in the Rostov-on-Don region.

Points of attention

  • By targeting strategic railway hubs like Bataysk, partisans aim to hinder the enemy's ability to transport personnel, armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition to various southern directions including Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Crimea.
  • The disruption caused by ATESH has initiated a chain reaction of logistical challenges, illustrating the effectiveness of sabotage in undermining the occupiers' rear infrastructure.

What is known about the new operation “ATESH”

A new successful sabotage operation was carried out at the strategic railway junction in Bataysk.

The operation of the main logistics hub was disrupted as a result of the arson of relay cabinets.

What is important to understand is that it is through it that the occupation troops are supplied in all southern directions.

Military trains carrying personnel, armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition for enemy groups in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions, as well as Donetsk and Crimea, pass through this critically important junction. The sabotage has created a chain reaction of delays and disruptions in supplies for the occupiers, the official statement said.

According to ATESH agents, the disruption of the Bataysk-Sortuvalna station led to logistical problems for the Russian army.

As of today, military cargo is stuck in transit, and the planning of operations by the Russian invaders is at risk of disruption.

"ATESH" continues to systematically destroy the enemy's rear infrastructure. Our network delivers precise strikes to the most vulnerable points of the occupiers' military logistics.

