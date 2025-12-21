Partisans paralyze one of the main railway hubs supplying Russian troops

Agents of the partisan movement "ATESH" report that they were able to successfully paralyze a key railway supply hub for the Russian invaders in the Rostov-on-Don region.

What is known about the new operation “ATESH”

A new successful sabotage operation was carried out at the strategic railway junction in Bataysk.

The operation of the main logistics hub was disrupted as a result of the arson of relay cabinets.

What is important to understand is that it is through it that the occupation troops are supplied in all southern directions.

Military trains carrying personnel, armored vehicles, fuel, and ammunition for enemy groups in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia directions, as well as Donetsk and Crimea, pass through this critically important junction. The sabotage has created a chain reaction of delays and disruptions in supplies for the occupiers, the official statement said. Share

According to ATESH agents, the disruption of the Bataysk-Sortuvalna station led to logistical problems for the Russian army.

As of today, military cargo is stuck in transit, and the planning of operations by the Russian invaders is at risk of disruption.