Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror over the past week
Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror over the past week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russian terror against Ukraine does not cease
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws the attention of Ukrainians and the international community to the fact that over the past week, Russia has launched about 1,300 strike drones, almost 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 9 missiles of various types into Ukraine.

  • Active collaboration between Ukraine, the United States, and European allies is key in countering Russian terror and bringing stability to the region.
  • Zelenskyy's call for international support underscores the urgent need to address the escalating crisis and prevent further suffering in Ukraine.

Russian terror against Ukraine does not cease

As the Ukrainian leader noted, over the past week, the Odesa region and the entire south suffered the most from enemy attacks.

All possible services are involved in restoring normal life to the regions.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is doing everything possible to stop Russian terror.

This week, there is an important decision on a financial security guarantee for Ukraine — the European Council's provision of 90 billion euros for 2026-2027, as well as significant aid packages from Norway and Japan, and an agreement with Portugal on the co-production of naval drones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, active work is underway between the negotiating teams of Ukraine and the United States to end the Russian war.

Zelensky added that Ukraine's "far-reaching sanctions against Russia" are also bringing significant results.

Russia has already realized that war does not bring dividends, but always returns to where it came from.

"Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine. We must strengthen the defense capabilities of our state so that diplomacy has a real chance to end the bloodshed," Zelenskyy emphasized.

