"There were 235 combat clashes." The situation on the front is escalating again
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On the morning of December 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 235 combat clashes had been recorded on the front over the past 24 hours. The Russian invaders have again increased the number of assaults, trying to break through.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian soldiers are bravely defending against air strikes, guided bombs, and kamikaze drones launched by the enemy.
  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1,397th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, highlighting the perseverance of Ukrainian forces.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 21, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,196,740 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,435 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,770 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,298 (+11) units.

  • MLRS — 1,575 (+0) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,263 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 92,604 (+116) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,789 (+68) units.

  • special equipment — 4,029 (+1) units.

The enemy carried out 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 166 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,609 attacks, 94 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 2,833 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

