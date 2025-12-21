As Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, cynically claims, the official changes proposed by Kyiv and Brussels to the American "peace plan" prevent the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Kremlin is again slowing down peace talks

The proposals that Europeans and Ukrainians have made or are trying to make do not improve the document or the possibility of achieving long-term peace. Yuri Ushakov Assistant to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin

Moreover, it is indicated that he responded negatively to the question of whether he could provide any details about the progress of the meetings between Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and US representatives in Miami.

According to Ushakov, regarding the proposal for a trilateral meeting between the Russian Federation, the US, and Ukraine, no one has seriously talked about it yet.

Putin's aide also officially confirmed that Dmitriev is holding negotiations in Miami only with Donald Trump's team.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky recently reported that the White House has proposed holding "peace talks" jointly with representatives of Ukraine and Russia and, possibly, European states.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced late on the evening of December 19 that the meeting of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation with American and European partners had been completed.