On December 21, the Elysee Palace officially confirmed that it welcomes the statement by the Russian authorities about the readiness of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for negotiations with French leader Emmanuel Macron.
Points of attention
- Kremlin has shown readiness for negotiations, welcoming Macron's initiative for dialogue.
- The Elysee Palace confirms that discussions with Putin will aim to find a basis for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
Macron wants to hold talks with Putin
On December 19, the French president expressed the opinion that only the resumption of direct dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will help end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted quite quickly to the French leader's statement.
He made it clear that Putin was ready for negotiations with Macron.
Official Paris welcomed this unexpected decision by the Russian dictator.
Macron's team assures the international community that any discussions with the Kremlin will take place "in conditions of complete transparency" with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and allies in Europe.
