"Serious consequences." Zakharova began publicly threatening Poland
Category
World
Publication date

"Serious consequences." Zakharova began publicly threatening Poland

Zakharova is trying to intimidate Warsaw
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the Polish authorities to "take into account the serious consequences" of the decision to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk.

Points of attention

  • Russian diplomats ignore the decision of official Warsaw.
  • Against this background, Putin's henchman began to threaten Poland.

Zakharova is trying to intimidate Warsaw

What is important to understand is that after the Polish authorities decided to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk, Russian diplomats were supposed to leave the building by the end of the day on December 23, but they refuse to do so.

Moreover, it is stated that the embassy informed the Gdansk City Hall that an "administrative and technical employee" of the embassy would remain in the building.

Official Moscow also claims that, despite the closure of the consulate, it retains the right to use the building.

Those who want to "seize" the building of the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk should carefully consider the consequences of such a move.

Maria Zakharova

Maria Zakharova

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Putin's henchman also began cynically threatening that "the consequences of attempts to seize the consulate could be serious."

"I think there are already many examples of how Russia reacts and how painful these reactions are for those who commit injustice against our country," added Maria Zakharova.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He didn't achieve his goals." Rubio publicly humiliated Putin
Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to compromise
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
'This is weakness.' Putin furious over Trump's change of position on Ukraine
Putin cannot completely win Trump over to his side
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"A lot can be decided." Zelensky announced a meeting with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy is preparing for a new meeting with Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?