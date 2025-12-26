Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the Polish authorities to "take into account the serious consequences" of the decision to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk.
Points of attention
- Russian diplomats ignore the decision of official Warsaw.
- Against this background, Putin's henchman began to threaten Poland.
Zakharova is trying to intimidate Warsaw
What is important to understand is that after the Polish authorities decided to close the Russian consulate in Gdansk, Russian diplomats were supposed to leave the building by the end of the day on December 23, but they refuse to do so.
Moreover, it is stated that the embassy informed the Gdansk City Hall that an "administrative and technical employee" of the embassy would remain in the building.
Official Moscow also claims that, despite the closure of the consulate, it retains the right to use the building.
Putin's henchman also began cynically threatening that "the consequences of attempts to seize the consulate could be serious."
