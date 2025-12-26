"A lot can be decided." Zelensky announced a meeting with Trump
"A lot can be decided." Zelensky announced a meeting with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

On the morning of December 26, President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he would soon leave for a meeting with US President Donald Trump. These announced talks will concern the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • According to Zelensky, many things can be resolved by the new year.
  • He also added that he managed to fully prepare certain documents.

As the Ukrainian leader reported, he listened to a report by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

The latter told Volodymyr Zelensky in detail about his recent contacts with the team of American leader Donald Trump regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the discussion of an updated peace plan.

We are not wasting a single day. We have agreed to meet at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year. Glory to Ukraine!

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

So far, the head of state has not revealed the specific date of the meeting with his American counterpart, nor has he specified where exactly it might take place.

By the way, on the evening of December 25, Zelenskyy announced that some documents were already ready.

The coming weeks may also be intense. Thank you, America! And thank you to everyone who continues to put pressure on Russia to make sure they understand one hundred percent that prolonging the war will have severe consequences for them — for Russia, — the Ukrainian leader said yesterday.

