Russians killed 3 civilians and wounded 13 in various regions of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders have continued to actively shell the Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. According to the latest data, three people have been killed and 13 others have been injured.

Russian terror again leads to victims

According to local authorities, one person was killed and four others were injured in Zaporizhia amid enemy shelling.

The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that during December 25, the Russian army launched 636 strikes on 29 settlements in the region.

In total, 16 airstrikes, 6 MLRS attacks, and 236 artillery strikes from the enemy were recorded.

Moreover, the occupiers used 378 attack drones of various types, mostly FPV.

According to Fedorov, his team received 26 reports of damage to homes, cars, and infrastructure.

In the Kherson region, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and Beryslav, were hit by Russian strikes.

The enemy has been actively attacking critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. According to the latest reports, at least one person has been killed and six others injured.

In addition, the Russian army damaged a high-rise building, private houses, office and utility buildings, a store, kiosks, gas pipelines, agricultural machinery, and cars.