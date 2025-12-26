Influential US senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties have joined together to publicly condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine over Christmas. They have embarrassed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, for whom nothing in this world is sacred anymore.

US Senators Again Call on Putin to Stop

Journalists note that the following senators signed this statement: Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Tom Tillis, Jackie Rosen, John Barrasso, Chris Coons, Angus King, Jerry Moran, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Van Hollen.

"We condemn Russia's brutal attacks on Kherson, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Sumy, Donetsk, and Kryvyi Rih, directed against innocent Ukrainians who gathered to celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace with their loved ones and in prayer," the US senators said in their statement. Share

They also reminded the international community that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately agreed to a Christmas truce.

As for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he immediately rejected this idea of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Moreover, the head of the Kremlin "orders soldiers to continue committing brutal crimes of aggression on one of the holiest days of Christianity."

Even for countries at war, there is a long tradition of a Christmas truce, most notably during World War I. Putin's decision today to launch attacks rather than cease-fire is a stark reminder to us all: Putin is a ruthless killer who has no interest in peace and cannot be trusted, the US senators said. Share

Against this backdrop, they once again called on Putin to stop the terror before it was too late.