Influential US senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties have joined together to publicly condemn Russia's attacks on Ukraine over Christmas. They have embarrassed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, for whom nothing in this world is sacred anymore.
- The world has no right to ignore the fact that it was Putin who rejected the idea of a Christmas truce.
- Senators publicly supported residents of Kyiv, Odessa, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk, who are celebrating Christmas "in the most difficult circumstances."
US Senators Again Call on Putin to Stop
Journalists note that the following senators signed this statement: Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Tom Tillis, Jackie Rosen, John Barrasso, Chris Coons, Angus King, Jerry Moran, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Van Hollen.
They also reminded the international community that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately agreed to a Christmas truce.
As for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, he immediately rejected this idea of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
Moreover, the head of the Kremlin "orders soldiers to continue committing brutal crimes of aggression on one of the holiest days of Christianity."
Against this backdrop, they once again called on Putin to stop the terror before it was too late.
