Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
On December 26, it was officially announced that the counterintelligence of the Security Service was able to successfully prevent the contract killing of an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As part of the operation, the Russian FSB hitman who was supposed to commit this crime was detained.

Points of attention

Security Service investigators informed the agent of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempt at premeditated murder);
  • Part 1 of Article 111-2 (assistance to an aggressor state);
  • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The SBU conducted another successful special operation

In the capital of Ukraine, an FSB agent was exposed who planned to eliminate a Ukrainian soldier in the central part of Kyiv.

What is important to understand is that the SBU officers detained the killer “red-handed” — at the very moment when he took out a gun and aimed it at a military police officer of the Ministry of Defense in one of the capital's institutions.

As the investigation established, the attempted murder was committed by a 28-year-old citizen of a Central Asian country. The enemy recruited the suspect in his home country when he was looking for easy money in Telegram channels. On the instructions of the Russian agent, posing as a tourist, arrived in Ukraine and first stopped in Pervomaisk in the Mykolaiv region.

It was then that he bought several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed for covert communication sessions with Russian curators.

A little later, an agent of the Russian FSB traveled to the capital of Ukraine, received a photo of the potential “victim”, her approximate geolocation, and the coordinates of the cache from which he took a pistol with cartridges.

For the physical assault on the officer, he was promised 50 thousand US dollars and legalization in one of the EU countries. At the scene of the assassination attempt on the Ukrainian intelligence officer, a weapon with ammunition and a smartphone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB were seized from the detainee.

The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

