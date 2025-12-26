Watch: SBU detained a Russian FSB hitman in Kyiv

On December 26, it was officially announced that the counterintelligence of the Security Service was able to successfully prevent the contract killing of an officer of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. As part of the operation, the Russian FSB hitman who was supposed to commit this crime was detained.
Security Service investigators informed the agent of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 115 (completed attempt at premeditated murder);
- Part 1 of Article 111-2 (assistance to an aggressor state);
- Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).
In the capital of Ukraine, an FSB agent was exposed who planned to eliminate a Ukrainian soldier in the central part of Kyiv.
What is important to understand is that the SBU officers detained the killer “red-handed” — at the very moment when he took out a gun and aimed it at a military police officer of the Ministry of Defense in one of the capital's institutions.
It was then that he bought several smartphones and SIM cards, which he regularly changed for covert communication sessions with Russian curators.
A little later, an agent of the Russian FSB traveled to the capital of Ukraine, received a photo of the potential “victim”, her approximate geolocation, and the coordinates of the cache from which he took a pistol with cartridges.
The suspect is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
