SSU drones hit 2 Russian oil and gas sector facilities — sources
SSU drones hit 2 Russian oil and gas sector facilities — sources

Orenburg gas processing plant
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 25, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine struck Russian oil and gas sector facilities. The attacks included the seaport of Temryuk and the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant. This was reported to ONLINE.UA by sources in the Security Service of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The SSU used drones to strike the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory and the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant.
  • The Orenburg Gas Processing Plant is the largest complex in the world, processing 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

SSU drones hit Temryuk port and Orenburg gas processing plant

According to sources in the SBU, long-range drones of the Alpha Special Operations Center successfully struck two strategic Russian targets.

The first facility to be affected was the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory. Two oil tanks with an area of about 2,000 square meters caught fire there. 70 people and 18 pieces of equipment are extinguishing the fire.

Later, the SBU targeted the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant. As a result of the attack, gas ignited in the pipeline of the 3U-70 overpass. This suspended the technological process at the plant.

The Orenburg gas processing plant is the world's largest, processing 37.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The affected unit was cleaning raw gas from hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide.

Each of the strikes hits the Russian budget, reduces foreign exchange earnings, and complicates logistics and fuel supplies for the army.

They assured that the SBU would continue to conduct special operations to put additional pressure on the enemy's economy.

