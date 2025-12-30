On the morning of December 30, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video of the deployment of the Oreshnik missile system in Belarus. What is important to understand is that this happened practically immediately after the Kremlin lied about the attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of dictator Vladimir Putin.
Kremlin flaunts deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus
What is important to understand is that on December 17, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that the Oreshnik missile system would be put on combat duty by the end of 2025.
Recently, the illegitimate President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that he had already been delivered to the territory of Belarus.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that all conditions were created in advance in Belarus "for the combat duty and residence of Russian servicemen."
Moreover, it is indicated that the unit's personnel are mastering new areas of combat patrol.
What is important to understand is that “Oreshnik” is a Russian mobile ground-based missile system with the eponymous hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile (up to 5,500 km).
Official Moscow claims that it is capable of carrying a nuclear or conventional warhead and has a separable warhead.
