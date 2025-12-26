Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin falsely called the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik missile system on the country's territory part of the West's "strategic deterrence."

Belarus allegedly deployed Oreshnik in response to Western aggression

On December 26, Khrenin called the situation in the "western direction" from Belarus "tense, prone to radicalization, difficult," blaming this on "the leadership of our neighboring countries, which do not want to understand that the degree of military tension needs to be reduced."

At the same time, he said that the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus was a factor of strategic deterrence in this context. Share

The ultimate task of our heads of state has been accomplished — the Oreshnik complex is located on our territory. This is our reaction to their (the West. — Ed.) aggression, aggressive actions, to their statement that they are going to war with us.

We say: no need, we don't want to fight. Let's negotiate. And you know, it seems to me that smart politicians will come. Here's how our head of state, the president of Russia, the leader of China. Those people who understand perfectly well that there is no need to rattle weapons. This will not lead to anything good.

Last week, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced the deployment of the Russian Oreshnik missile system on combat duty.