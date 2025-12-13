Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile in Belarus. The head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), Oleg Ivashchenko, stressed that this is a way to put pressure primarily on the European Union and NATO, not on Ukraine.

Putin is again trying to intimidate Europe and NATO

According to the head of the Ukrainian SFR, he and his team are currently observing the preparations and deployment of Oreshnik on the territory of Belarus.

Putin and Lukashenko ordered the construction of military facilities for the launcher, surveillance and communications systems.

What is important to understand is that the enemies of Ukraine have not yet had time to implement all these processes.

Ivashchenko officially confirmed that the aggressor country actually has the ability to place a launcher on the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

However, the main problem for Putin is that without the completion of the construction of other elements, it will only serve as a mock-up.

What is also important to understand is that even if Oreshnik is deployed on the territory of Belarus, Lukashenko has no rights or authority to use it.

The head of the SZR draws attention to the fact that the Oreshnik missile system will be part of the unified command system of the Russian Federation's strategic missile forces.