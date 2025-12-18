The Russian medium-range ballistic missile "Oreshnik" is allegedly already in service with Belarus. This was announced on December 18 by the illegitimate President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko boasted about the combat duty of the "Oreshnik" in Belarus.

The first positions of the Oreshnik missile complex equipment. We have it since yesterday and it has been on combat duty. You know, many people started shouting: "Ah, Belarus has been put under the gun. Ah, nuclear weapons. It will be attacked first of all by foreigners. Here is the trouble, here is the trouble, brought here". Do not give in to these conversations. And what if they fight against us, what if they pat us on the head? They will strike against us, at decision-making centers. Therefore, we are doing everything to prevent war. Share

"Oreshnik" is a Russian medium-range ballistic missile, which, according to the Ukrainian military, is capable of speeds exceeding 12,300 km/h and is equipped with six warheads with submunitions.

The illegitimate President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, announced on November 28, 2024, that mass production of the missile had already begun. Share

The Oreshnik was probably created on the basis of the RS-26 Rubezh, which underwent five test launches but was not adopted for service.

The first confirmed case of combat use of the Oreshnik occurred on November 21, 2024, during the Russo-Ukrainian War. The missile was launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region to attack the Yuzhmash enterprise in the Dnieper. Initially, it was reported that an intercontinental ballistic missile was used, but it was later identified as the Oreshnik.

Given the statements of Belarusian officials, the geography of the military exercises has been moved a little further from the borders, but there is no data on the location in open sources. Therefore, to calculate the approximate time of the missile's arrival, "Telegraph" used a neutral reference point in the geographical center of Belarus — approximately between Minsk and Bobruisk.

The Oreshnik missile as a threat to all of Europe

According to calculations made based on the provided distances and the declared flight speed of the Russian Oreshnik missile of over 12,300 km/h (approximately 3.42 km/s), the flight time to key cities from a conventional point in central Belarus is measured to be within one to two and a half minutes.

The fastest time the rocket will reach Vilnius is approximately 1 minute and 4 seconds.

It can reach Rivne in approximately 1 minute and 40 seconds, Lutsk in 1 minute and 44 seconds, Kyiv in 1 minute and 51 seconds, and Lviv in 2 minutes and 24 seconds.

The average arrival time to EU cities is about two minutes:

to Daugavpils — 1 minute 22 seconds,

to Lublin — 2 minutes 11 seconds,

to Warsaw — 2 minutes 23 seconds,

to Tartu, Estonia — 2 minutes 41 seconds.

These data are approximate, as the calculation is based on straight-line distance and constant speed. The actual flight time will depend on the trajectory, acceleration phase, and missile defense capabilities.