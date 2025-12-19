Ukraine knows the location of the Russian Oreshnik missile complex in Belarus — Zelenskyy

Ukraine knows the location of the Russian Oreshnik missile complex in Belarus, and the relevant data is being transferred to international partners.

Zelenskyy knows where Oreshnik is located in Belarus

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Polish leader Karol Nawrotski.

The transfer of "Oreshnik" to the territory of Belarus is being completed. We understand where it will be, where it will be located. We are passing on the information to our partners. I think the partners themselves can assess this threat and understand how to react. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, Ukraine previously warned its European and American partners that the Russian Federation would deploy the Oreshnik in Belarus. The partners were shown the range at which the Oreshnik would operate. This is a threat to many European countries, including Poland and Germany.

"Oreshnik" cannot be shot down by drones. We asked our partners to apply sanctions against companies that sell components through third countries that are similar to "Oreshnik". Without these components, the Russian Federation simply cannot develop this missile. I do not see the imposition of these sanctions yet. Share

Zelensky added that Russia will continue to produce Oreshniks. In his opinion, if the partners are making so many diplomatic efforts to end the war, they can probably put the same pressure on Russia not to deploy these missiles closer to Europe.