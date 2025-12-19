Ukraine knows the location of the Russian Oreshnik missile complex in Belarus, and the relevant data is being transferred to international partners.
- Ukraine has identified the location of the Russian Oreshnik missile complex in Belarus, raising concerns about the potential threat it poses to European countries.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of alerting international partners about the presence of Oreshnik missiles and calls for a coordinated response to address this imminent danger.
- Despite warnings and requests for sanctions against the production of Oreshnik missiles, Russia persists in manufacturing these advanced weaponry, escalating tensions in the region.
Zelenskyy knows where Oreshnik is located in Belarus
This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference with Polish leader Karol Nawrotski.
According to him, Ukraine previously warned its European and American partners that the Russian Federation would deploy the Oreshnik in Belarus. The partners were shown the range at which the Oreshnik would operate. This is a threat to many European countries, including Poland and Germany.
Zelensky added that Russia will continue to produce Oreshniks. In his opinion, if the partners are making so many diplomatic efforts to end the war, they can probably put the same pressure on Russia not to deploy these missiles closer to Europe.
