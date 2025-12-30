"Happy last year, fucking puppet." Medvedev cynically addressed Zelensky
Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has once again lashed out at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been daydreaming about the current Ukrainian president entering his final year in office.

Points of attention

  • Medvedev was outraged that Ukrainians wanted Putin dead.
  • Against this background, he once again attacked Zelensky.

Medvedev dreams of Zelensky's downfall

The current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council was angered by the Ukrainian leader's public wish for the death of Russian dictator Putin.

This is about the case when Zelenskyy stated in his Christmas address that Ukrainians have one wish — "That he (Russian President Vladimir Putin — ed.) would die."

"It's clear to everyone that he wants the death of not just "one person," but all of us and our country," Dmitry Medvedev began to invent.

Moreover, he cynically lied that Zelensky allegedly "not only wished" the death of the aggressor Putin, but also allegedly "gave instructions for massive attacks."

Against this background, Putin's henchman lashed out with a new batch of insults at the president of Ukraine.

It is very important that in the future, after Zelensky's quick death (ed.), the alcoholized body of the green homunculus be exhibited in the St. Petersburg Kunstkamera, where the Russian tsars collected freaks for their descendants to enjoy. And thoroughly examined, because it is quite likely that we have before us another exile from deep space of a special race of scurra sordidus (from Latin "dirty clown" — ed.), who flew to us from the dwarf galaxy in Tucana, — wrote such nonsense the former president of the Russian Federation.

Moreover, he dreamed that the next year, 2026, would be the last for Volodymyr Zelensky.

Happy Last Year, fucking puppet! — Medvedev shamelessly declared.

