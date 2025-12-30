Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has once again lashed out at Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. The ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been daydreaming about the current Ukrainian president entering his final year in office.
Medvedev dreams of Zelensky's downfall
The current deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council was angered by the Ukrainian leader's public wish for the death of Russian dictator Putin.
This is about the case when Zelenskyy stated in his Christmas address that Ukrainians have one wish — "That he (Russian President Vladimir Putin — ed.) would die."
Moreover, he cynically lied that Zelensky allegedly "not only wished" the death of the aggressor Putin, but also allegedly "gave instructions for massive attacks."
Against this background, Putin's henchman lashed out with a new batch of insults at the president of Ukraine.
Moreover, he dreamed that the next year, 2026, would be the last for Volodymyr Zelensky.
