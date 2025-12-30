On December 30, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On holding a special meeting of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the Kremlin head's decision.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On holding special meetings of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," says an official statement from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Share

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, immediately reacted to this decision of the Russian dictator.

According to the latter, this is a completely predictable transformation, indicating a problem with recruiting in the aggressor country.

It is about their deployment to protect and defend “important objects.” Formally, this is not mobilization, but in fact, an expansion of the use of the reserve in the conditions of a protracted war and personnel shortage. This year, this was done under a contract and at the request of reservists. Now, it is purposeful. Petro Andryushchenko Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation

According to him, in reality, reservists are not trained "just in case," but for specific tasks — protecting infrastructure, rear facilities, and everything that was previously covered by contract soldiers or conscripts.