On December 30, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On holding a special meeting of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."
Points of attention
- The deployment of reservists points towards a purposeful expansion of the use of the reserve forces and a reorganization of military personnel in response to evolving security challenges.
- Expert opinion from Petro Andryushchenko emphasizes the significance of this transformation in the context of a changing military landscape, underscoring the need for adaptability and readiness in the face of current threats.
Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”
The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the Kremlin head's decision.
The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, immediately reacted to this decision of the Russian dictator.
According to the latter, this is a completely predictable transformation, indicating a problem with recruiting in the aggressor country.
According to him, in reality, reservists are not trained "just in case," but for specific tasks — protecting infrastructure, rear facilities, and everything that was previously covered by contract soldiers or conscripts.
