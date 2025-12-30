Putin ordered a meeting of Russian reservists — what's happening
Category
Politics
Publication date

Putin ordered a meeting of Russian reservists — what's happening

Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On December 30, it became officially known that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On holding a special meeting of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation."

Points of attention

  • The deployment of reservists points towards a purposeful expansion of the use of the reserve forces and a reorganization of military personnel in response to evolving security challenges.
  • Expert opinion from Petro Andryushchenko emphasizes the significance of this transformation in the context of a changing military landscape, underscoring the need for adaptability and readiness in the face of current threats.

Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the Kremlin head's decision.

Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On holding special meetings of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," says an official statement from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryuschenko, immediately reacted to this decision of the Russian dictator.

According to the latter, this is a completely predictable transformation, indicating a problem with recruiting in the aggressor country.

It is about their deployment to protect and defend “important objects.” Formally, this is not mobilization, but in fact, an expansion of the use of the reserve in the conditions of a protracted war and personnel shortage. This year, this was done under a contract and at the request of reservists. Now, it is purposeful.

Petro Andryushchenko

Petro Andryushchenko

Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation

According to him, in reality, reservists are not trained "just in case," but for specific tasks — protecting infrastructure, rear facilities, and everything that was previously covered by contract soldiers or conscripts.

And contract soldiers and conscripts — to the front line, — explained Andryuschenko.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian General Staff made a fatal mistake at the front
The Russian army failed to correctly calculate its forces and resources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrskyi identified the main task for the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky announced his new decision
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin effectively admitted there was no evidence of an "attack" on Putin's residence
The Kremlin cannot provide any evidence after its loud statements

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?