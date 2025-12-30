Mandatory evacuation of a number of settlements has been announced in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

On December 30, local authorities in Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions decided to carry out mandatory evacuations from certain settlements. This will allow preserving the lives and health of residents of the regions against the backdrop of an increased threat from Russian invaders.

Evacuation in the Dnipropetrovsk region — what is important to know

Local authorities emphasize that all evacuation assistance is provided free of charge.

After the evacuation is complete, medical, social (including nursing) and administrative services will be suspended. In addition, certain utility services will be suspended.

Thus, a decision has been made to carry out mandatory evacuation from certain settlements in the Synelnyky district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, where hostilities are underway, namely:

Pokrovske village, Andriyivka village, Bogodarivka village, Bratske village, Verbove village, Vyshneve village, Vidradne village, Vilne village, Vovche village, Gay village, Gapono-Mechetne village, Gerasymivka village, Danylivka village, Dibrova village, Dobropasove village, Yehorivka village, Zelena Dolyna village, Kyrychkovo village, Tsehelne village, Kolomiytsi village, Kryvobokove village, Levadne village, Malynivka village, Mayak village, Mechetne village, Nechaivka village, Novooleksandrivka village, Novoskelyuvatye village, Oleksandrivka village, Oleksiivka village, Orly village, Ostapivske village, Otrishky village, Zlagoda village, Petrykiv village, Pysantsi village, Pischane village, Pryvillya village, Radisne village, Skotuvaty village, Solone village, Starokasyanivske village, Tykhye village, Khrystoforivka village, Chornenkove village.

The evacuation will be carried out for 30 days from December 29, 2025.

The evacuation transit point has been determined to be the village of Voloske, Dniprovskyi district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

For evacuation assistance, you can contact:

to the single evacuation hotline in the Dnipropetrovsk region 0-800-336-085,

to partner humanitarian organizations:

Humanitarian Mission "Proliska" 095-601-54-17;

NGO "Tenth of April" 0-800-33-28-58, 063-528-48-89;

BF "Rokkada" 067-120-92-03;

Charity Fund "Children of the New Generation" 068-980-07-09;

to the National Police of Ukraine by calling 102;

to the headman of your district or directly to the executive committee of the Pokrovskaya village council.

Evacuation in Chernihiv region — important details

The Defense Council adopted a decision on mandatory evacuation from the Novgorod-Siverska, Semenivska, Snovska, and Horodnyanska communities of the Chernihiv region.

What's next? Residents of 14 settlements will be informed about the collection points. All necessary services are included in the process. There are special evacuation routes, there is transport. Resettlement of evacuees is a mandatory condition. Places for temporary residence are guaranteed, — said the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to him, it is important to carry out the evacuation within 30 days.