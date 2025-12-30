Russia strikes ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia strikes ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk

Олексій Кулеба
Port infrastructure of Odessa region suffers again from Russian attacks
Читати українською

The aggressor country Russia has launched new attacks on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region. This has led to damage to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

Points of attention

  • Despite the shelling, seaports in the region are operational while efforts are made to mitigate the consequences of the attacks.
  • The international community condemns such acts of aggression and stands in solidarity with Ukraine in maintaining the security and integrity of its port infrastructure.

Port infrastructure of Odessa region suffers again from Russian attacks

Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba spoke about the consequences of new Russian strikes.

The latter officially confirmed that damage was recorded to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

According to the latest data, one person was injured. Rescuers are working at the scene and the consequences are being eliminated.

Oil storage tanks at one of the industrial enterprises were damaged. A civilian grain ship under the Panamanian flag that was in the port was also damaged.

Oleksiy Kuleba

Oleksiy Kuleba

Minister of Community and Territorial Development

Oleksiy Kuleba drew attention to the fact that this was another targeted attack by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, on Ukrainian civilian port infrastructure.

The enemy's main goal at the moment is to disrupt logistics and also significantly complicate shipping.

Despite the shelling, seaports continue to operate in compliance with security requirements, the Minister of Community and Territorial Development promised.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian General Staff made a fatal mistake at the front
The Russian army failed to correctly calculate its forces and resources
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin effectively admitted there was no evidence of an "attack" on Putin's residence
The Kremlin cannot provide any evidence after its loud statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin ordered a meeting of Russian reservists — what's happening
Putin calls Russian reservists to “gatherings”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?