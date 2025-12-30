Russia strikes ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk

The aggressor country Russia has launched new attacks on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region. This has led to damage to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

Port infrastructure of Odessa region suffers again from Russian attacks

Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba spoke about the consequences of new Russian strikes.

The latter officially confirmed that damage was recorded to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.

According to the latest data, one person was injured. Rescuers are working at the scene and the consequences are being eliminated.

Oil storage tanks at one of the industrial enterprises were damaged. A civilian grain ship under the Panamanian flag that was in the port was also damaged. Oleksiy Kuleba Minister of Community and Territorial Development

Oleksiy Kuleba drew attention to the fact that this was another targeted attack by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, on Ukrainian civilian port infrastructure.

The enemy's main goal at the moment is to disrupt logistics and also significantly complicate shipping.