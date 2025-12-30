Russia strikes ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk

The aggressor country Russia has launched new attacks on the port infrastructure of the Odessa region. This has led to damage to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.
- Despite the shelling, seaports in the region are operational while efforts are made to mitigate the consequences of the attacks.
- The international community condemns such acts of aggression and stands in solidarity with Ukraine in maintaining the security and integrity of its port infrastructure.
Port infrastructure of Odessa region suffers again from Russian attacks
Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba spoke about the consequences of new Russian strikes.
The latter officially confirmed that damage was recorded to facilities in the ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk.
According to the latest data, one person was injured. Rescuers are working at the scene and the consequences are being eliminated.
Oleksiy Kuleba drew attention to the fact that this was another targeted attack by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, on Ukrainian civilian port infrastructure.
The enemy's main goal at the moment is to disrupt logistics and also significantly complicate shipping.
