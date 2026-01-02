Polish President Karol Nawrocki complains that there are "unresolved issues" between official Warsaw and Kyiv that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team should start working on.
Points of attention
- Nawrocki's call for partnership with Ukraine underscores the importance of addressing bilateral issues for the benefit of both nations.
- The demand for resolution of issues signals a proactive approach by Poland to strengthen ties with Ukraine under Zelensky's leadership.
Navrotsky explained what he expects from Zelensky
Journalists asked the Polish leader whether the end of 2025 would mark a "new beginning" in relations between Poland and Ukraine.
Navrotsky answered in the affirmative, and also emphasized that Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is proof that Ukraine cares about good relations with Poland.
As the Polish leader noted, in his understanding, a new beginning should "mean partnership."
Navrotskyi made it clear that this partnership is evident in his contacts with President Zelenskyy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-