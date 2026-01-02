Polish President Karol Nawrocki complains that there are "unresolved issues" between official Warsaw and Kyiv that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team should start working on.

Navrotsky explained what he expects from Zelensky

Journalists asked the Polish leader whether the end of 2025 would mark a "new beginning" in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Navrotsky answered in the affirmative, and also emphasized that Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is proof that Ukraine cares about good relations with Poland.

Our common strategic interest in the threat posed by the Russian Federation is obvious — and it is one of the few issues that unites me, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the current government. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

As the Polish leader noted, in his understanding, a new beginning should "mean partnership."

Navrotskyi made it clear that this partnership is evident in his contacts with President Zelenskyy.