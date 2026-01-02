"I demand that these issues be resolved." Navrotsky appealed to Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I demand that these issues be resolved." Navrotsky appealed to Zelensky

Navrotsky explained what he expects from Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

Polish President Karol Nawrocki complains that there are "unresolved issues" between official Warsaw and Kyiv that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team should start working on.

Points of attention

  • Nawrocki's call for partnership with Ukraine underscores the importance of addressing bilateral issues for the benefit of both nations.
  • The demand for resolution of issues signals a proactive approach by Poland to strengthen ties with Ukraine under Zelensky's leadership.

Navrotsky explained what he expects from Zelensky

Journalists asked the Polish leader whether the end of 2025 would mark a "new beginning" in relations between Poland and Ukraine.

Navrotsky answered in the affirmative, and also emphasized that Zelensky's visit to Warsaw is proof that Ukraine cares about good relations with Poland.

Our common strategic interest in the threat posed by the Russian Federation is obvious — and it is one of the few issues that unites me, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and the current government.

Karol Navrotsky

Karol Navrotsky

President of Poland

As the Polish leader noted, in his understanding, a new beginning should "mean partnership."

Navrotskyi made it clear that this partnership is evident in his contacts with President Zelenskyy.

But for the first time, Poland's specific expectations regarding Ukraine are also expressed... My duty is to "speak on behalf of the Polish people, regardless of whether it is about Ukraine, Germany or Israel. There are unresolved issues in our relations with Ukraine, and within the framework of our partnership, I demand that these issues be resolved.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU showed the process of "liquidation" of the commander of the RVC Denis Kapustin — video
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU showed how it deceived Russia again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kyrylo Budanov — new head of the Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Budanov will head the OPU instead of Yermak
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia
Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?