Security guarantees for Ukraine — the text of the declaration has been published

The Elysee Palace has published the text of a declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine. The document has already been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, members of the "Coalition of the Resolute", as well as the United States.

Security guarantees for Ukraine — what will they be?

During a new round of peace talks held on January 6 in Paris, all of Kyiv's allies came to the common conclusion that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is crucial not only for it, but also for Euro-Atlantic security.

That is why the signatories will commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated immediately after the ceasefire.

What is important to understand is that this will be an addition to bilateral security agreements and, accordingly, relevant legal and constitutional arrangements.

Security guarantees for Ukraine include: