Security guarantees for Ukraine — the text of the declaration has been published

The Elysee Palace has published the text of a declaration on security guarantees for peace in Ukraine. The document has already been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, members of the "Coalition of the Resolute", as well as the United States.
Points of attention
- The commitment also extends to deepening long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine and providing assistance in the event of a future armed attack by Russia, aimed at restoring peace in the region.
- The security guarantees aim to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities and contribute to Euro-Atlantic security, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine's ability to defend itself within the international community.
Security guarantees for Ukraine — what will they be?
During a new round of peace talks held on January 6 in Paris, all of Kyiv's allies came to the common conclusion that Ukraine's ability to defend itself is crucial not only for it, but also for Euro-Atlantic security.
That is why the signatories will commit to a system of politically and legally binding guarantees that will be activated immediately after the ceasefire.
What is important to understand is that this will be an addition to bilateral security agreements and, accordingly, relevant legal and constitutional arrangements.
Security guarantees for Ukraine include:
participation in the proposed US-led ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism;
Support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces: Allies will continue to provide critical long-term military assistance and weapons. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will be the first line of defense and deterrence;
multinational forces for Ukraine, formed through contributions from coalition member countries — they will ensure the restoration of Ukrainian troops, as well as deterrence;
a commitment to support Ukraine in the event of a future armed attack by Russia with the aim of restoring peace.
commitment to deepen long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine.
