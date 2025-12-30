Security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump made an unexpected decision

US President Donald Trump's team, as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, will deploy American troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border or contact line after reaching a peace agreement.

What did Trump decide on security guarantees for Ukraine?

According to Donald Tusk, there are already the first significant results of the first stage of negotiations, which included the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada.

Against this background, the head of the Polish government suggested that peace is already on the horizon and could be achieved within weeks.

The politician also emphasized that the basis for hope that the war may end is the American declaration of readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is concluded.

Including the presence of American troops, for example, on the border or on the contact line between Ukraine and Russia. These are fairly unambiguous statements for the first time. Let's see how consistent our partners on the other side of the Atlantic will be. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

As previously mentioned, French leader Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" countries will take place in Paris in early January.