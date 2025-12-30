Security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump made an unexpected decision

US President Donald Trump's team, as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, will deploy American troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border or contact line after reaching a peace agreement.
- French President Emmanuel Macron confirms a meeting of the 'coalition of the determined' countries in January to finalize specific contributions to the security guarantees for Ukraine.
- The involvement of key international leaders signals a unified effort towards establishing peace and security in Ukraine, paving the way for a potential resolution to the conflict.
What did Trump decide on security guarantees for Ukraine?
According to Donald Tusk, there are already the first significant results of the first stage of negotiations, which included the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada.
Against this background, the head of the Polish government suggested that peace is already on the horizon and could be achieved within weeks.
The politician also emphasized that the basis for hope that the war may end is the American declaration of readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is concluded.
As previously mentioned, French leader Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" countries will take place in Paris in early January.
It is during this meeting that they plan to finalize the specific contributions of each state to the system of security guarantees for Ukraine.
