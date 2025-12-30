Security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump made an unexpected decision
Category
Politics
Publication date

Security guarantees for Ukraine. Trump made an unexpected decision

What did Trump decide on security guarantees for Ukraine?
Читати українською
Source:  RMF 24

US President Donald Trump's team, as part of security guarantees for Ukraine, will deploy American troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border or contact line after reaching a peace agreement.

Points of attention

  • French President Emmanuel Macron confirms a meeting of the 'coalition of the determined' countries in January to finalize specific contributions to the security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • The involvement of key international leaders signals a unified effort towards establishing peace and security in Ukraine, paving the way for a potential resolution to the conflict.

What did Trump decide on security guarantees for Ukraine?

According to Donald Tusk, there are already the first significant results of the first stage of negotiations, which included the leaders of Ukraine, Europe, the USA, and Canada.

Against this background, the head of the Polish government suggested that peace is already on the horizon and could be achieved within weeks.

The politician also emphasized that the basis for hope that the war may end is the American declaration of readiness to participate in security guarantees for Ukraine after peace is concluded.

Including the presence of American troops, for example, on the border or on the contact line between Ukraine and Russia. These are fairly unambiguous statements for the first time. Let's see how consistent our partners on the other side of the Atlantic will be.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

As previously mentioned, French leader Emmanuel Macron confirmed that a meeting of the "coalition of the determined" countries will take place in Paris in early January.

It is during this meeting that they plan to finalize the specific contributions of each state to the system of security guarantees for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes ports of Pivdenny and Chornomorsk
Олексій Кулеба
Port infrastructure of Odessa region suffers again from Russian attacks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk predicts a quick end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Tusk is currently optimistic
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Baltic States may blow up bridges on the borders with Russia and Belarus
The Baltic States are determined to resolutely fight back against Russia and Belarus

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?