Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed Trump's new proposal

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump's team offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension.
Points of attention
- Although most aspects of the US-Ukraine agreements have been settled, discussions on technical issues, including the duration of the agreement, are ongoing.
- Zelenskyy expresses the importance of securing the best solution for Ukrainian territories and believes that the proposed 15-year pact by Trump may not be sufficient.
Trump offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is indeed ready to put the US president's peace plan to a nationwide referendum.
However, this idea can only be implemented if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.
The President of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a 60-day ceasefire for the organization and holding of the vote "is a minimum", since the organization and holding of such a referendum will have significant political, logistical and security complications.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that he is still doing everything possible to achieve the best solution regarding Ukrainian territories.
As the head of state noted, most aspects of bilateral agreements between the US and Ukraine have already been agreed upon, but some "technical matters" remain for further discussion.
Axios reports that one of them is the duration of the agreement. Donald Trump is currently offering Ukraine a 15-year pact that can be renewed, but Zelensky is convinced that this is not enough.
