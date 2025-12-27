Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy revealed Trump's new proposal

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump's team offered Ukraine security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension.

Trump offers Ukraine 15-year security guarantees

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, he is indeed ready to put the US president's peace plan to a nationwide referendum.

However, this idea can only be implemented if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire for at least 60 days.

The President of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a 60-day ceasefire for the organization and holding of the vote "is a minimum", since the organization and holding of such a referendum will have significant political, logistical and security complications.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also officially confirmed that he is still doing everything possible to achieve the best solution regarding Ukrainian territories.

As the head of state noted, most aspects of bilateral agreements between the US and Ukraine have already been agreed upon, but some "technical matters" remain for further discussion.