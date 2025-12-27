Trump assessed the chances of quickly achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia
Trump assessed the chances of quickly achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia

Trump believes he will quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war
Source:  The New York Post

US President Donald Trump openly admitted that he is currently optimistic about the final signing of a peace agreement during Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday, December 28.

  • Despite the challenges, Trump expresses confidence that the Russian-Ukrainian war, although complex, can be settled.
  • Trump's assessment sheds light on the current dynamics and efforts towards achieving peace in the region.

Trump believes he will quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war

American journalists asked the head of the White House to assess the chances of concluding a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow in the near future.

Well, I think we have a good chance of doing that.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, as of today, the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are allegedly interested in reaching agreements, but, they say, in different ways.

"I think they want to do it now, and I think Russia wants to do it. But every time one wants to do it, the other one doesn't," the White House chief complained.

Donald Trump also does not hide that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war has turned out to be a really difficult issue.

"I've settled eight wars, and this is the hardest of them all. But I think we'll do it," the US president added.

