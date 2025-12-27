Trump assessed the chances of quickly achieving peace between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump openly admitted that he is currently optimistic about the final signing of a peace agreement during Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to his Mar-a-Lago club on Sunday, December 28.
Points of attention
- Despite the challenges, Trump expresses confidence that the Russian-Ukrainian war, although complex, can be settled.
- Trump's assessment sheds light on the current dynamics and efforts towards achieving peace in the region.
Trump believes he will quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war
American journalists asked the head of the White House to assess the chances of concluding a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow in the near future.
According to the American leader, as of today, the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are allegedly interested in reaching agreements, but, they say, in different ways.
Donald Trump also does not hide that ending the Russian-Ukrainian war has turned out to be a really difficult issue.
