Russian attack on Kyiv — 5 people injured

On the night of December 27, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Kyiv. According to the latest data, 5 victims are known. A fire is raging in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv are known

Initially, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that four victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv had sought medical attention.

Three of them were hospitalized. One was treated on an outpatient basis. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

He also added that there is a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary data, a service station is on fire.

Klitschko reported that in Obolonsky, debris fell on a summer cottage cooperative.

In addition, falling debris was recorded in an open area in the Desnyanskyi district. All services are working on the ground.

A little later, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims had increased to five.

"There are already five victims in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized," he said. Share

Several private houses are on fire in the Darnytsia district. There is a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby elderly home. 10 civilians were successfully rescued.