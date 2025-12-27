Russian attack on Kyiv — 5 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Kyiv — 5 people injured

Vitaliy Klitschko
The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv are known
Читати українською

On the night of December 27, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Kyiv. According to the latest data, 5 victims are known. A fire is raging in the Holosiivskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

Points of attention

  • The attack has caused widespread destruction and poses a threat to residential areas, with the need for emergency services and response teams.
  • The ongoing situation highlights the impact of the conflict on civilians and the urgent need for international attention and support to address the crisis in Kyiv.

The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv are known

Initially, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that four victims of the enemy attack on Kyiv had sought medical attention.

Three of them were hospitalized. One was treated on an outpatient basis.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

He also added that there is a fire in the Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary data, a service station is on fire.

Klitschko reported that in Obolonsky, debris fell on a summer cottage cooperative.

In addition, falling debris was recorded in an open area in the Desnyanskyi district. All services are working on the ground.

A little later, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims had increased to five.

"There are already five victims in the capital. Four of them have been hospitalized," he said.

Several private houses are on fire in the Darnytsia district. There is a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby elderly home. 10 civilians were successfully rescued.

Also in the Darnytskyi district, debris hit a 24-story building. The top floor is on fire. Services are heading to the scene," Klitschko added.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US intelligence exposes Trump's cynical lies about Putin
US intelligence revealed Putin's plans
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The EU Council extended economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Council of the European Union
The EU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Free economic zone in Donetsk region — how will it work?
Zelensky explained how the free economic zone in the Donetsk region will work

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?