Russia will push for changes to the latest version of the US peace plan to end the war in Ukraine. In particular, the Kremlin wants more restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as a resolution to sanctions and its frozen assets.

Putin is unhappy with the new version of Trump's "peace plan"

A source close to the Kremlin told the publication that Russia views the current peace plan as a "starting point."

Moscow views the 20-point plan developed between Ukraine and the United States as a starting point for further negotiations, despite the fact that it lacks provisions important to Russia and does not answer many questions.

The source added that the aggressor country views the current document "as a fairly typical Ukrainian plan" and intends to "study it with a cool head."

Bloomberg writes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on the latest proposals for a peace plan, developed during weeks of negotiations involving officials from the United States, Ukraine, and Russia.

Although Russia did not approve the latest version of the 20-point plan, it does not want to risk alienating US President Donald Trump by rejecting it outright. Share

The publication recalls the words of Trump, who said this week that "negotiations are going well" and that there is a chance of concluding a deal in the near future.

A person close to the Kremlin told the publication that Russia is "concerned about guarantees from the future expansion of the NATO military alliance to the east and the neutral status of Ukraine if it joins the EU."

According to her, "the plan lacks the restrictions Russia seeks on Kyiv's post-war armed forces and weaponry, and it does not provide clear guarantees regarding the status of the Russian language in Ukraine."

Citing a source, the publication writes that the aggressor country also wants "clarity on the issue of lifting sanctions and hundreds of billions of dollars of frozen Russian state assets in the West."

In addition, Bloomberg reports on the Russian Federation's desire to obtain from Ukraine all the territories in the east of Donetsk Oblast, which Russian troops have been unable to occupy during almost four years of war.