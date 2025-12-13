Trump's "peace plan". Insiders learned the details of Ukraine's updated version

The updated version of the US peace plan that Ukraine submitted to Washington rejects the demand to hand over Donbas to the Russian regime. Ukraine also rejected the demand to abandon NATO membership.

Insiders learn details of Trump's updated Ukraine "peace plan"

The publication notes that the updated version of the document prepared by Ukraine consists of 20 points. Most of the points that were unacceptable to Kyiv and openly corresponded to the interests of the Russian regime were removed from it — which potentially made the plan unacceptable to the Kremlin.

Ukraine demands legal guarantees of protection against future Russian aggression. In particular, it is proposed to approve these guarantees in the US Congress to make them mandatory for any American president.

Ukraine has learned enough from the lessons of the Budapest Memorandum and is not going to trust the US "at its word."

Kyiv is also not going to comply with the demands of US President Donald Trump, who recently said that Ukraine must give up a number of its territories. European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believe that refusal would simply reward the Russian regime for aggression. Share

The proposal removed parts of Trump's original plan that went beyond what Ukraine allowed... Ukraine must retain control over areas in eastern Ukraine that it would have to cede under Trump's plan.

Another important change is that Ukraine is rejecting the US demand to abandon NATO membership. This potentially makes Ukraine's plan unacceptable to Russia, which not only wants to occupy as much of Ukrainian territory as possible, but also to hinder Kyiv's entry into the Alliance.

Further negotiations, including on the Ukrainian version of the peace plan, are expected to continue on December 15.