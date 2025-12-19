Trump's "peace plan". Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of negotiations

Ukrainian and American officials will hold a new round of talks today, December 19. European partners are now also participating in the discussions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian and American officials are holding a new round of talks under Trump's "Peace Plan."
- In the event of a successful resolution of the disputed issues, Ukraine's security will be guaranteed reliably and in the long term.
- The joint work of Ukrainian and American officials is aimed at maintaining a common vision and coordinated strategy.
Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of “peace” talks
This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.
He said that together with Lieutenant General, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, he will begin a new round of consultations with the American side today.
According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine is in a constructive mood. In particular, preliminary consultations were held with European colleagues. Preparations are underway for further talks with American officials.
Umerov added that he would report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the consultations.
We act clearly in accordance with the priorities set by the president: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term.
