Trump's "peace plan". Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of negotiations

Ukrainian and American officials will hold a new round of talks today, December 19. European partners are now also participating in the discussions.

Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of “peace” talks

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

He said that together with Lieutenant General, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, he will begin a new round of consultations with the American side today.

European partners are also involved in this format, at the invitation of the American side. I thank the US for the coordination, which allows us to maintain a common vision and move in a coordinated manner. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine is in a constructive mood. In particular, preliminary consultations were held with European colleagues. Preparations are underway for further talks with American officials.

Umerov added that he would report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the consultations.