Trump's "peace plan". Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of negotiations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Trump's "peace plan". Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of negotiations

Rustem Umerov
Trump's "peace plan". Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of negotiations
Читати українською

Ukrainian and American officials will hold a new round of talks today, December 19. European partners are now also participating in the discussions.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian and American officials are holding a new round of talks under Trump's "Peace Plan."
  • In the event of a successful resolution of the disputed issues, Ukraine's security will be guaranteed reliably and in the long term.
  • The joint work of Ukrainian and American officials is aimed at maintaining a common vision and coordinated strategy.

Ukraine and the US will hold a new round of “peace” talks

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

He said that together with Lieutenant General, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, he will begin a new round of consultations with the American side today.

European partners are also involved in this format, at the invitation of the American side. I thank the US for the coordination, which allows us to maintain a common vision and move in a coordinated manner.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukraine is in a constructive mood. In particular, preliminary consultations were held with European colleagues. Preparations are underway for further talks with American officials.

Umerov added that he would report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the results of the consultations.

We act clearly in accordance with the priorities set by the president: Ukraine's security must be guaranteed reliably and in the long term.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New talks between Ukraine and the US on Trump's "peace plan" to be held in Florida
Ukrainian and American delegations
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The end of the Russian war against Ukraine. Peace talks have reached a new level
The peace process is gaining momentum
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky's talks with EU leaders in Berlin — will US and NATO representatives join?
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?