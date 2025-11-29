New talks between Ukraine and the US on Trump's "peace plan" to be held in Florida

On November 30, representatives of Ukraine and the United States of America will meet to continue negotiations on an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Ukrainian and American delegations will meet in Florida

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

Reuters reports, citing an unnamed official, that the meeting will take place in Florida. Details of the agenda were not disclosed.

The United States will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner. Share

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation would be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to the head of state, he expects that the results of the previous negotiations with the US in Geneva will be "finally agreed" during the upcoming meeting.

The authors of the material note that Ukraine is under significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace agreement.