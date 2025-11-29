New talks between Ukraine and the US on Trump's "peace plan" to be held in Florida
Category
Politics
Publication date

New talks between Ukraine and the US on Trump's "peace plan" to be held in Florida

Ukrainian and American delegations
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

On November 30, representatives of Ukraine and the United States of America will meet to continue negotiations on an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Points of attention

  • Representatives of Ukraine and the United States will meet in Florida on November 30 to continue negotiations on an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • The upcoming talks are expected to finalize the results of the previous negotiations in Geneva.
  • President Zelenskyy is under pressure from Washington regarding the terms of the peace agreement, facing challenging decisions in politics and defense.

Ukrainian and American delegations will meet in Florida

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov.

Reuters reports, citing an unnamed official, that the meeting will take place in Florida. Details of the agenda were not disclosed.

The United States will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and the US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation would be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

According to the head of state, he expects that the results of the previous negotiations with the US in Geneva will be "finally agreed" during the upcoming meeting.

The authors of the material note that Ukraine is under significant pressure from Washington to agree to the terms of a peace agreement.

At the same time, President Zelensky "found himself in the most difficult political and military situation since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022," the agency adds.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Europe should not pay for Russia's actions". Tusk skeptical of Trump's "peace plan"
Tusk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Putin's people are reacting to the updated peace plan — insider data
Putin may reject the updated peace plan
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US "Peace Plan" Exposed Putin's Main Goal in Ukraine
Putin doesn't want to stop the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?