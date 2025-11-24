"Europe should not pay for Russia's actions". Tusk skeptical of Trump's "peace plan"

A number of points in the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, proposed by the US and Russia, need to be revised, as some of the proposals are unacceptable.

Tusk criticized Trump's "peace plan"

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Any peaceful settlement regarding Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security. Donald Tusk Prime Minister of Poland

According to the Polish Prime Minister, EU leaders who took part in an informal meeting in Angola held a "serious" discussion of peace talks on Ukraine, agreeing that the 28 points proposed by the US and Russia "need to be reworked" as some of the proposals are "unacceptable."

He also emphasized that it is particularly important that no agreement weakens the security of Poland and Europe as a whole. Share

Tusk also stressed that a peaceful settlement should not favor the aggressor, and said EU leaders were leaning toward moving forward on what to do with frozen Russian assets.

It cannot be that Europe ends up paying for Russia's actions.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some countries remain unconvinced, but he believes that leaders are much, much closer to an agreement on this issue of using frozen assets to help Ukraine now and during the recovery.

The Polish prime minister added that the negotiations remain "delicate" as European leaders seek to keep the US on their side.