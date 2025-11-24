"Europe should not pay for Russia's actions". Tusk skeptical of Trump's "peace plan"
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Europe should not pay for Russia's actions". Tusk skeptical of Trump's "peace plan"

Tusk
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

A number of points in the peace plan to end the war in Ukraine, proposed by the US and Russia, need to be revised, as some of the proposals are unacceptable.

Points of attention

  • Donald Tusk criticizes Trump's 'peace plan' and suggests that certain points need to be revised as they are unacceptable.
  • Poland supports the idea of using frozen Russian assets to assist Ukraine in its recovery process following the crisis.
  • Tusk emphasizes that any peace agreement must not compromise Europe's security and should not favor the aggressor.

Tusk criticized Trump's "peace plan"

This was announced by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Any peaceful settlement regarding Ukraine must strengthen, not weaken, our security.

Donald Tusk

Donald Tusk

Prime Minister of Poland

According to the Polish Prime Minister, EU leaders who took part in an informal meeting in Angola held a "serious" discussion of peace talks on Ukraine, agreeing that the 28 points proposed by the US and Russia "need to be reworked" as some of the proposals are "unacceptable."

He also emphasized that it is particularly important that no agreement weakens the security of Poland and Europe as a whole.

Tusk also stressed that a peaceful settlement should not favor the aggressor, and said EU leaders were leaning toward moving forward on what to do with frozen Russian assets.

It cannot be that Europe ends up paying for Russia's actions.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some countries remain unconvinced, but he believes that leaders are much, much closer to an agreement on this issue of using frozen assets to help Ukraine now and during the recovery.

The Polish prime minister added that the negotiations remain "delicate" as European leaders seek to keep the US on their side.

Europe must be united. We will do everything possible to have the US on the same side with us. We must act together towards Russia, not as separate states.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Criticizes our peaceful position". Orban accused Tusk of attacking Hungary
Orban Victor
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is very dangerous." Tusk warned about Putin's plans
Putin wants to deprive Ukraine of its closest allies
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tusk demands Trump reveal the author of the peace plan
Tusk announced his position on Trump's peace plan

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?