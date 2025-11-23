Tusk demands Trump reveal the author of the peace plan

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made it clear: European leaders are determined to work on the US peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but first they need to announce who is the author of this document.

Tusk announced his position on Trump's peace plan

According to the Polish Prime Minister, official Warsaw, together with the leaders of Europe, Canada and Japan, expressed its readiness to work on the 28-point plan, "despite some reservations."

However, before starting work, it would be good to find out who the author of the plan is and where it was created, Donald Tusk demands from Donald Trump. Share

What is important to understand is that this statement by the Polish Prime Minister came after journalists found Russianisms in the US "peace proposal", written in English.

Certain phrases in this document were most likely originally written in Russian—in several places the wording seems traditional for Russian and strange for English.