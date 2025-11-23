Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk made it clear: European leaders are determined to work on the US peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but first they need to announce who is the author of this document.
Points of attention
- The importance of verifying the author of international agreements to maintain trust and diplomatic integrity.
- Journalists found Russian phrases in the document, highlighting the need for transparency and clarity in diplomatic efforts.
Tusk announced his position on Trump's peace plan
According to the Polish Prime Minister, official Warsaw, together with the leaders of Europe, Canada and Japan, expressed its readiness to work on the 28-point plan, "despite some reservations."
What is important to understand is that this statement by the Polish Prime Minister came after journalists found Russianisms in the US "peace proposal", written in English.
Certain phrases in this document were most likely originally written in Russian—in several places the wording seems traditional for Russian and strange for English.
