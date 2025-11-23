Battle of Pokrovsk. SSO showed the defeat of Russian troops
Battle of Pokrovsk. SSO showed the defeat of Russian troops

SSO destroys Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk
On November 23, units of the Special Operations Forces demonstrated how, using Middle Strike drones, they carried out a series of strikes against Russian invaders trying to advance towards the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.

  • Ukrainian soldiers effectively countered Russian troops, with successful attacks on enemy deployment points and logistics units in different villages.
  • Recent developments indicate a significant blow to Russian troops in the Battle of Pokrovsk, highlighting the effectiveness of SSO operations in the region.

SSO destroys Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk

In the city itself, they managed to destroy an important enemy position, which gave the Russians a significant tactical advantage on this section of the front.

The "height" at the industrial facility was used by enemy snipers, who took a large area of the territory under fire control. Also, this building served as a point of accumulation of enemy personnel. The SSO, with a successful Middle strike strike of a drone of the loitering munition type, destroyed an important position and enemy manpower.

In the village of Shakhove, we managed to detect and destroy the place where enemy assault groups were concentrated.

The personnel of the 336th Separate Guards Marine Brigade came under attack from Ukrainian soldiers. It was they who were supposed to form a closed ring around Pokrovsk from the North.

In the village of Sontsivka (Pokrovsky district, Donetsk region, TOT of Ukraine), a temporary deployment point and ammunition depot of the crew of attack UAVs from the 6th Guards Tank Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were hit. The SSO drones destroyed the enemy's manpower.

A Russian ammunition depot has been liquidated in the city of Dokuchaevsk.

In the village of Rybinske, we managed to hit the location of the logistics unit of the Vostok group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

