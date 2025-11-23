On November 23, units of the Special Operations Forces demonstrated how, using Middle Strike drones, they carried out a series of strikes against Russian invaders trying to advance towards the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers effectively countered Russian troops, with successful attacks on enemy deployment points and logistics units in different villages.
- Recent developments indicate a significant blow to Russian troops in the Battle of Pokrovsk, highlighting the effectiveness of SSO operations in the region.
SSO destroys Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk
In the city itself, they managed to destroy an important enemy position, which gave the Russians a significant tactical advantage on this section of the front.
In the village of Shakhove, we managed to detect and destroy the place where enemy assault groups were concentrated.
The personnel of the 336th Separate Guards Marine Brigade came under attack from Ukrainian soldiers. It was they who were supposed to form a closed ring around Pokrovsk from the North.
A Russian ammunition depot has been liquidated in the city of Dokuchaevsk.
In the village of Rybinske, we managed to hit the location of the logistics unit of the Vostok group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces.
