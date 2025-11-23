Russian attack on Ternopil — 34 people killed

On November 23, it became known that the death toll in Ternopil due to the destruction of a high-rise building during a Russian strike had increased to 34 people.
Points of attention
- The deputy head of the Ternopil OVA stated that the remains of missing individuals may be difficult to find due to the destructive impact of the missile.
- The incident highlights the ongoing conflict and tragic consequences in the region, emphasizing the need for peace and accountability.
The number of victims in Ternopil continues to grow
The deputy head of the Ternopil OVA, Taras Pastukh, made a statement on this occasion:
In addition, it is emphasized that law enforcement officers are doing everything possible to establish evidence of the means by which the house was destroyed.
According to the latest data, it was the Russian X-101.
Taras Pastukh also noted that the remains of other people who are considered missing may be found — as of today, these are two men, three women, and one child.
As the deputy head of the OVA explained, there is a possibility that the missile could have destroyed all the body fragments and they would be impossible to find.
